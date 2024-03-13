Beyonce to debut in country music; announces album with ‘Cowboy Carter’

The album is set to drop on March 29.

By IANS Published Date - 13 March 2024, 12:04 PM

Los Angeles: Singing legend Beyonce is making her foray into Country music. The singer-songwriter has announced the name of her latest album, ‘Cowboy Carter’.

The album is set to drop on March 29. Beyonce took to the Stories section of her Instagram to post the album cover which consists of a brown and white saddle with a red white and blue sash draped over it that bears the album’s name, reports Mirror.co.uk.

It also included a preorder link that takes fans to her merch store. Her store is offering limited edition vinyls available in red, white, blue, and black. There are also limited edition CDs with four different covers bearing the artiste’s face.

As per Mirror.co.uk, ‘Cowboy Carter’ will be Beyonce’s first full country album, already evident by the two singles she has released – ‘16 Carriages’ and ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’. The two songs reached the top of the Apple Music US Country charts, making her the first black female artiste to do so.

Beyonce has already thrown herself into the country lifestyle, embracing her Houston heritage. Last month, she wore a black bolo tie and a white cowboy hat to the Grammy Awards, which she attended with her husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy.