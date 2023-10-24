Bhagavanth Kesari is the Dussehra winner in telugu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:23 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Hyderabad: Leo, Bhagavanth Kesari, and Tiger Nageswara Rao are the three movies released in theaters in Telugu for this Dussehra. All three films got good reception from the Telugu audience over the long festive weekend.

Leo was released with huge expectations of being a part of the LCU. Though the film opened to huge box office collections and absolute madness among Thalapathy Vijay fans, eventually it ended up with mixed reviews, not reaching expectations. Leo has high-voltage action like Vikram but no solid story material like Khaithi from the audience’s perspective. So it is only a half-blockbuster for the audience.

Tiger Nageswara Rao is one of the best films in Ravi Teja’s career in terms of making and production, but when it comes to the story, the film ended up being overly stretched with more events. The audience definitely enjoyed Nageswara Rao’s character and Ravi Teja’s performance. But unfortunately, director Vamsee tried to run the film only on them and so could not satisfy the audience completely with the story.

Bhagavanth Kesari is totally different from the above two films. Yes, of course, Bhagavanth Kesari too has its flaws in the commercialization of the film, but it gives entirely a different kind of experience compared to that of the audience’s expectations. One would surely guess that the film will be loaded with Anil Ravipudi’s senseless comedy and unnecessary political or legacy dialogues from Balakrishna, but Bhagavanth Kesari strictly bounds itself to the story, neglecting the romance between the leads, the item number, added stunts, etc. and instead delivering a strong message in addition.

So Bhagavanth Kesari stands ahead of Leo and Tiger Nageswara Rao in this festive competition and becomes the Dussehra winner.