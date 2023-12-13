Here is a list of latest Telugu movies streaming on OTT now

If you are keen to discover some of the latest Telugu releases on OTTs, here is a list of movies that might interest you
Hyderabad: As 2023 comes to an end and the weather becomes colder, it is now time for movie buffs to grab their buckets of popcorn and watch some of the latest OTT releases in the comfort of their cozy homes.
If you are keen to discover some of the latest Telugu releases on OTTs, here is a list of movies that might interest you:
Bhagavanth Kesari
Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arjun Rampal, Kajal Aggarwal
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Leo
Cast: Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt
Where to watch: Netflix
Martin Luther King
Cast: Sampoornesh Babu, V.K. Naresh, Venkatesh Maha
Where to watch: SonyLiv
800
Cast: Madhur Mittal, Mahima Nambiar, Nassar
Where to watch: JioCinema
Jigarthanda Double X
Cast: Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah, Shine Tom Chacko
Where to watch: Netflix
Polimera 2
Cast: Satyam Rajesh, Baladitya, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Sahithi Dasari
Where to watch: Aha
Japan
Cast: Karthi, Anu Emmanuel, Sunil
Where to watch: Netflix