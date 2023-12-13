Here is a list of latest Telugu movies streaming on OTT now

If you are keen to discover some of the latest Telugu releases on OTTs, here is a list of movies that might interest you

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:03 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

A still of Kajal Aggarwal in Bhagavanth Kesari

Hyderabad: As 2023 comes to an end and the weather becomes colder, it is now time for movie buffs to grab their buckets of popcorn and watch some of the latest OTT releases in the comfort of their cozy homes.

If you are keen to discover some of the latest Telugu releases on OTTs, here is a list of movies that might interest you:

Bhagavanth Kesari

Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arjun Rampal, Kajal Aggarwal

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Leo

Cast: Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt

Where to watch: Netflix

Martin Luther King

Cast: Sampoornesh Babu, V.K. Naresh, Venkatesh Maha

Where to watch: SonyLiv

800

Cast: Madhur Mittal, Mahima Nambiar, Nassar

Where to watch: JioCinema

Jigarthanda Double X

Cast: Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah, Shine Tom Chacko

Where to watch: Netflix

Polimera 2

Cast: Satyam Rajesh, Baladitya, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Sahithi Dasari

Where to watch: Aha

Japan

Cast: Karthi, Anu Emmanuel, Sunil

Where to watch: Netflix