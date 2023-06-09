Bhagavanth Kesari’s first glimpse is set for release tomorrow

The makers decided to release the first glimpse of Bhagavanth Kesari on the occasion of Balakrishna's birthday tomorrow.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:42 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Bhagavanth Kesari is Balakrishna‘s upcoming film which is going to be released this Dussehra. This is Balakrishna’s 108th film and the film is set in the backdrop of Telangana. Anil Ravipudi is the director of the film. Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi produced the film under the banner of Shine Screens.

Currently, the production of Bhagavanth Kesari is taking place in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Arjun Rampal joined the shooting of the film recently. He is playing the antagonist of the film.

Meanwhile, the makers decided to release the first glimpse of Bhagavanth Kesari on the occasion of Balakrishna’s birthday tomorrow. The first glimpse is named the mass feast. The makers have already released Balakrishna’s look with the poster yesterday.

Today, the makers give another announcement that the glimpse is ready with all the post-production works completed and also the censor is done. The glimpse is going to be 1 minute 20 seconds long as per today’s announcement.

Bhagavanth Kesari stars Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead and Sreeleela in an important role. Thaman is the music director.

-Kiran