Bhagavanth Kesari mass feast loading for Balakrishna’s birthday

The makers decided to release the first glimpse of the film with the title 'Bhagavanth Kesari mass feast' on June 10 on the occasion of Balakrishna's birthday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:30 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Hyderabad: Bhagavanth Kesari is the title of Balakrishna‘s next film under the direction of Anil Ravipudi. The film’s working title was NBK108 all these days. Today, the makers of the film made the official announcement of the title with a mass poster.

Now, another interesting update comes from the makers of Bhagavanth Kesari. The makers decided to release the first glimpse of the film with the title ‘Bhagavanth Kesari mass feast’ on June 10 on the occasion of Balakrishna’s birthday. Anil Ravipudi shared a picture today on Twitter about this. The picture shows that the glimpse is in the final stage of mixing.

Bhagavanth Kesari is produced by Shine Screens. Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi are the producers. Thaman is the music director. The film is going to be released on Dussehra 2023.

Bhagavanth Kesari stars Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead alongside Balakrishna. Sreeleela plays an important role. The film is set in the backdrop of Telangana.