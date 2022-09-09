Bhainsa town comes under security blanket for Shobhayatra procession

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:20 PM, Fri - 9 September 22

Nirmal: Communally sensitive Bhainsa town came under tight security blanket to prevent any untoward incidents during Shobhayatra procession for immersing Ganesh idols on Friday.

As many as 400 policemen including a Superintendent of Police, two ASPs, 3 Sub-Divisional Police Officers, 10 Inspectors and 30 Sub-Inspectors were deployed in the town as part of fool-proof security arrangements. Streets were under surveillance of 150 CCTV cameras connected to a special command control room created in the town. A total of 85 persons were bound over before revenue officials.

Meanwhile, authorities made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the procession. Police have already convened a meeting with elders of different religions and sought their cooperation to organize Shobhyatra peacefully. They advised the public not to trust rumors being spread on social media platforms. They requested the locals to approach if anyone creates trouble.