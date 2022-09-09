IMD forecasts more rains across Hyderabad, orange alert issued

Published Date - 05:34 PM, Fri - 9 September 22

Hyderabad: A vigorous southwest monsoon has led to light to moderate rainfall throughout the city and more rain has been forecast over the weekend by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

Issuing an orange alert, the weather department predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain/thundershowers till Sunday with the day temperature likely to be around 30 degree Celsius and night temperature around 24 degree Celsius.

According to IMD, the potential impact expected due to the rainfall includes water pooling on roads and low-lying areas, traffic congestion at most locations, wet and slippery roads, tree and electric poles fall, electricity, water, and other social disturbances for a few hours, and drainage clogging.

The maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 29.9 degree Celsius while the humidity level recorded till 8:30 am was 89 per cent which was above normal.

Within Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), high rainfall has been recorded in Rajendranagar (86.0) followed by Shivarampally (65.0 mm), and Golconda (49.8 mm) on Friday till 5 pm.