Bhakta Ramdas pump house suffers damage due to flooding

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 September 2024, 10:31 PM

Hyderabad: Close on the heels of the submergence of the Vatti Vagu pump house of the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, the Bhakta Ramdas Lift Irrigation Scheme (BRLIS) pump house in Khammam district suffered extensive damage as flood water entered it.

The lift irrigation scheme was the first irrigation project to be completed during the BRS regime to give water to an ayacut of 59,000 acres in the tail-end of the SRSP Stage II in Palair constituency.

The Irrigation officials are yet to assess the full extent of damage to the two pumping units with a combined yield of 600 cusecs. The pump house was set up in a record 11 months. It was commissioned in February 2017.