Bharat Bandh on February 16: Will banks, offices, schools remain closed in Hyderabad?

The Bandh call comes in the wake of Haryana police using tear gas at the State border near Ambala in order to disperse the protesting farmers marching from Punjab to the national capital, Delhi.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 February 2024, 05:50 PM

Farm union members block railway tracks during a protest to demand minimum crop prices at a railway station in Rajpura on February 15, 2024. Thousands of farmers this week launched what they have dubbed "Delhi Chalo", or "March to Delhi", to demand a law to fix a minimum price for their crops, in addition to other concessions including the waiving of loans.

Hyderabad: The Samyukat Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have given a joint Bharat Bandh call for February 16 amid the ongoing farmer protests for the laws on minimum support prices (MSPs) and agricultural reforms.

What is shut and what is not?

According to reports several government and private offices and shops in villages across the country might remain shut on Friday, while agricultural activities, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) rural works, rural industries, and service sector institutions may also remain shut in solidarity with the protesting farmers.

However, emergency services like ambulances, schools, educational institutions, pharmacies etc., will function as usual on Friday.

Banks are also scheduled to remain open on Friday and operate as usual, with the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday matrix also confirming that the banks will operate in regular timings.