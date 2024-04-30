Revanth Reddy counters BRS allegation over closure of university mess

The Chief Minister alleged that BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao was trying to spread false information about the Osmania university issue.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 April 2024, 11:20 AM

File photo of CM Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad: Countering the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) charges over closure of hostels and messes in Osmania University, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said the hostels and messes were shut in the university last year as well during the BRS government’s rule.

Sharing a notice copy issued by the Osmania University chief warden last year over closure of hostels and messes on X, the Chief Minister alleged that BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao was trying to spread false information about the Osmania university issue.

Also Read Osmania University to shut hostels due to water shortage

Even in May 2023, when K Chandrashekhar Rao was the Chief Minister, the chief warden of the university had issued a similar notice regarding closure of hostels and messes for a month in connection with summer vacation. In the notice, it is mentioned about shortage of electricity and water, the Chief Minister said on X.