Revanth Reddy counters BRS allegation over closure of university mess

The Chief Minister alleged that BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao was trying to spread false information about the Osmania university issue.
Hyderabad: Countering the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) charges over closure of hostels and messes in Osmania University, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said the hostels and messes were shut in the university last year as well during the BRS government’s rule.
Sharing a notice copy issued by the Osmania University chief warden last year over closure of hostels and messes on X, the Chief Minister alleged that BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao was trying to spread false information about the Osmania university issue.
Even in May 2023, when K Chandrashekhar Rao was the Chief Minister, the chief warden of the university had issued a similar notice regarding closure of hostels and messes for a month in connection with summer vacation. In the notice, it is mentioned about shortage of electricity and water, the Chief Minister said on X.
కేసీఆర్ ను చూస్తే గోబెల్ మళ్లీ పుట్టాడనిపిస్తోంది…
మొన్న సూర్యాపేటలో, నిన్న మహబూబ్ నగర్ లో, ఈ రోజు ఉస్మానియా యూనివర్సిటీకి సంబంధించి తప్పుడు సమాచారాన్ని ప్రజల్లోకి తీసుకువెళ్లడానికి శాయశక్తులా ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నాడు.
కేసీఆర్ ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా ఉన్న 2023 మే లో కూడా యూనివర్సిటీ చీఫ్… pic.twitter.com/5MMPTzujBo
