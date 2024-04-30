| Hyderabad Three Injured In Pub Attack In Raidurgam

Police said the incident occurred when a customer asked for an exchange of food.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 April 2024, 10:34 AM

Hyderabad: Three persons suffered injuries in an attack at a pub in Raidurgam late on Monday.

Police said the incident occurred when a customer asked for an exchange of food, and Kruthik, a waiter went to inform the manager about it.

Meanwhile, one of the bouncers at the pub, identified as Mohd. Arif, instead took the food and went to the kitchen without Kruthik’s knowledge, and when Kruthik questioned him, Arif abused and assaulted him.

Upset with this, Kruthik called up his brother Mallikarjun and his friend Kalyan to the pub.

The trio assaulted Arif and the latter attacked them with a knife. Mallikarjun received a severe injury on his leg, and two others escaped with minor injuries.

Cases have been registered against both parties at Raidurgam police station.