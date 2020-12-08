‘Bharat Bandh’ peaceful in Adilabad

In Adilabad, MLA Jogu Ramanna participated in a massive bike rally taken in the streets of Adilabad town

Adilabad: The Bharat bandh staged by activists and followers of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), opposing the new farm laws was successful and went off peacefully with various sections of the society extending solidarity to it, across the erstwhile Adilabad on Tuesday. Local public representatives took part in the strike. Rasta-rokos and bike rallies were taken out as part of the protest.

In Adilabad, MLA Jogu Ramanna participated in a massive bike rally taken in the streets of Adilabad town. He then took part in a rasta-roko staged by the members of the party on National Highway 44 on the outskirts of Adilabad town and Bhoraj integrated check post. He criticized the Union government for bringing the contentious laws, causing losses to farmers.

Activists of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), led by MLA Diwakar Rao, and many other farmers unions gathered in front of the depot of the public transporter in Mancherial. They raised slogans against the Centre. They said that it was trying to bring anti-farmer laws and was benefiting corporate firms. They demanded it repeals the newly introduced laws and to continue the existing farm laws.

Chennur MLA Balka Suman extended solidarity to agitating farmers who staged rasta-roko at Indraram junction on Hyderabad-Mancherial Rajiv Rahadari. He rebuked the Centre for introducing the bill. He opined that the new bill would leave a catastrophic effect on the agriculture sector which was already reeling under severe crisis.

Meanwhile, members of the Congress took out a bullock cart rally in Mancherial town, opposing the new farm bills. Ankam Ravi, one of the leaders of the party said that that BJP was not striving for protecting interests of the farmers, but for working to safeguard interests of certain corporate firms. Trade unions affiliated to CPI and the Congress also extended solidarity to the protest.

Commercial establishments voluntarily remained closed. Roads wore a deserted look. Buses of the TSRTC remained off the roads, forcing the passengers and students to depend on private carriers for reaching their destinations. People travelled in auto-rickshaws, jeeps and other means of transit. They alleged that they were fleeced by the private vehicles and requested the government to operate TSRTC buses.

