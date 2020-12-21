Bharosa Center in Old City soon

Police will construct a Bharosa Center in the Old City and implement the Safe City project with special focus on women safety in the city

Published: 10:09 pm

Hyderabad: Buoyed by the success in tackling crime in 2020, the Hyderabad City Police are planning to take up several more initiatives in the coming year.

To begin with, the police will construct a Bharosa Center in the Old City and implement the Safe City project with special focus on women safety in the city. The police will further set up 15 counseling centers in the city.

On the overall security front, the police are planning to install 1,350 community rooftop camera network (CRTC) surveillance cameras in the city apart from improving the coordination between Rachakonda, Hyderabad and Cyberabad police.

The police will also notify speed limits on all roads through signage and increase awareness on road safety.

