Bharosa Center model to be replicated across Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:03 PM, Sat - 7 May 22

Source: Twitter

Hyderabad: A program to mark the 6th foundation anniversary of the Bharosa Center was held on Saturday in the presence of City Police Commissioner CV Anand and Divya Devarajan, Commisioner, Women and Child Welfare Department.

Speaking on the occasion, Divya Devarajan said plans were afoot to replicate the Hyderabad Police’s Bharosa Center model across the State and exhorted the staff to strive for excellence.

Anand said Bharosa Center with support from other departments facilitates rehabilitation of juveniles, provides mental health support to children, offers temporary residential facility for women undergoing counseling, provides legal aid regarding domestic violence and attempts to provide immediate assistance to senior citizens in need.

“Since its inception, Bharosa Center has been eventful in ensuring convictions in sexual assault cases with on-board court room, medical and legal aid teams. Women safety is top priority for the government. Coordination between the police and Women and Child welfare department has to be further institutionalized to enhance the operations,” he said.

An audio- visual vehicle to campaign for the activities of Bharosa Center and sensitize the public in their localities was also flagged off.

