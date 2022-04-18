Bharti Singh takes hilarious dig at Rahul Vaidya on ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:39 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

Hyderabad: Ever since its launch, India’s first-ever interactive comedy game show ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’ has been basking in praise from viewers for introducing them to a novel concept. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s unbeatable chemistry as hosts, and Friday Special Host Farah Khan’s antics featuring popular faces from the showbiz have become the talk of the town.

The talented trio ensures that fun, laughter, and entertainment know no bounds as they make well-known Indian celebrities take their spontaneity to a whole new level by taking part in a host of dares, pranks, tasks, and games, which have never been seen by the audience before.

Recently, ace singer Rahul Vaidya joined other celebrities on the show to participate in some fun “Khatra Khatra” challenges as a special guest. During a humorous banter, Bharti Singh called Rahul Vaidya and Arijit Singh her “favourite singers” and revealed that she fangirls over them. When Haarsh Limbachiyaa asked her about the reason behind the same, Bharti jokingly quipped, “Kyuki pata chalta hai na accha aur kharab gaane ka difference” to roast Rahul.

To find out how Rahul Vaidya reacted to Bharti’s epic roast of him, tune in to ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’, streaming now on Voot Select. The show is also streamed from Monday to Friday at 7 pm on Voot and 11 pm on Colors.