Remember when Rahul Vaidya helped Neeti Mohan with lyrics while performing?

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:20 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

There is no denying that both Rahul Vaidya and Neeti Mohan have come a long way and made a name for themselves in the music industry. However, one particular clip of the musicians often goes viral on the social media with fans reminiscing the moment and falling in love with it all over again.

Well, it is the year 2009, and a show named ‘Music ka Maha Muqqabala’, which was hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana, brought in the new format where instead of individuals singing, there will be teams of captains. The captains included Shaan, Shreya Ghoshal, Mohit Chauhan, Himesh Reshammiya, Mika Singh, and Shankar Mahadevan.

Rahul Vaidya and Neeti Mohan were in the team of Shankar Mahadevan. The duo began performing Mohammad Rafi and Asha Bhosle’s iconic ‘Abhi Na Jaao Chhod Kar’. All was well until Neeti suddenly forgot the lyrics of the song and Rahul stepped in to help.

Neeti stutters at the end of the performance and tries to remember the lyrics, she says “Agar Mai”, to which Rahul replies “Keh bhi do please ya mai gaaun? (Please say or should I sing?)”. Rahul then continues to sing Neeti’s part after which she remembers the line and finishes the song. One can watch camera panning to Shankar Mahadevan who was thoroughly impressed with Rahul’s presence of mind, and the duo’s performance.

Fans frequently discuss the incident on social media, reminiscing about how a disaster turned out to be an epic. “Am I the only one who has this as the favourite performance forever?” wrote a user under the comments in the YouTube clip. “The judges themselves are astonished,” wrote another user.

“Oh, that old star plus, nostalgia. And that Amul Music ka Maha Muqqabla. This was so lit. (sic)” commented the third user. “I love how rahul uses his presence of mind and how neeti doesnt freak out 😀 .Something I should learn from this video 🙂 (sic)” said the fourth. “The way he handled it. Magical moment,” opined the fifth user.

Watch the clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by peacefull video here (@beats_official09)

Neeti today is a renowned singer in Bollywood and has won many awards for best singer whereas Rahul Vaidya was the third runner-up of ‘Indian Idol’ season one. He also won the title of ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar’, a reality singing show on Star Plus. The singer has also been the first runner-up of ‘Bigg Boss 14’.