Bhatti bats for GST waiver on construction of public schools

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 June 2024, 10:45 PM

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday urged the Centre for waiver of GST on construction of public schools. As Minister for Finance, he represented the State at the 53rd GST Council meeting in New Delhi.

Taking part in the deliberations, he stressed the need for such a waiver on the cost involved in construction of school buildings as it would enable the State to ensure additional resource support to build more educational institutions.

He also requested the Centre for exempting the extra neutral alcohol (ENA) from the purview of GST.

He contended that the inclusion of ENA under GST would reduce the financial flexibility of the States and increase the tax burden on goods handled by the State. He supported the request for early submission of report by Rate Rationalization Committee.

The report would help in simplifying further the GST rate structure and compliance easier, he said.