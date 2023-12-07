Bhatti Vikramarka Deputy CM, seniors in first list for Telangana Cabinet

Sources said the Congress leadership has already sent the names to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan who will administer the oath.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:39 PM, Thu - 7 December 23

Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Around 11 Congress MLAs are likely to be inducted into the new State Cabinet of the Congress government in the first spell. They are scheduled to take oath as Ministers along with A Revanth Reddy, who will take oath as the new Chief Minister of Telangana at LB Stadium at 1.04 pm on Thursday.

Sources said the Congress leadership has already sent the names to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan who will administer the oath. After returning from Delhi on Wednesday night, Revanth Reddy is learnt to have personally called the Ministerial candidates to share the good news, including Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who is tipped to become the Deputy Chief Minister.

The erstwhile Khammam district will reportedly have the highest number of three Ministers – Bhatti Vikramarka, Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy will represent the erstwhile Nalgonda district, while D Anasuya alias Seethakka and Konda Surekha were given an opportunity to become Ministers from erstwhile Warangal district.

Similarly, D Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar will be inducted into the Cabinet from erstwhile Karimnagar district. Damodara Rajanarasimha from erstwhile Medak district and Jupally Krishna Rao from erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, are also expected to be sworn in as Ministers.

Bhatti Vikramarka, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Seethakka and Ponnam Prabhakar are all first time Ministers, while the remaining Congress leaders served as Ministers earlier in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. Bhatti Vikramarka had earlier served as Deputy Speaker and also Congress Legislative Party leader.