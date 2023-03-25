‘Bheed’ shows all shades of human behaviour that emerge during a crisis, says Dia Mirza

Like most of Anubhav’s recent works, ‘Bheed’ is a thought-provoking film with an immensely powerful, humane and moving script, said actor-producer Dia Mirza

File Photo of Dia Mirza

Hyderabad: With Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Bheed’ making powerful waves in the country, actor-producer Dia Mirza opened up about why the project resonated so deeply with her beliefs, her character in the film, and how much she is looking forward to people seeing her in a new light.

Whether she is championing climate action or lending her inimitable warmth and soulfulness to cinematic characters, Mirza consciously chooses work that connects with her purpose. She says, “Like most of Anubhav’s recent works, ‘Bheed’ is a thought-provoking film with an immensely powerful, humane and moving script that focuses on not just acute social inequality but also the power of the individual and the collective.”

“The film is set during the events of the Covid-19 lockdown that we still remember so vividly and after ‘Thappad’, it was wonderful to collaborate with Anubhav again and to play a part that will take people completely by surprise,” she adds.

Explaining why the role is unlike any other she has played before, Dia says, “My character will be perceived as unusual because of the choices she makes due to her circumstances. What I love about ‘Bheed’ is that its narrative is driven by the nuances of the characters and you get to see all the shades of human behaviour that emerge during a crisis.”

This film is Dia’s fourth collaboration with Anubhav Sinha, and she says, “It is an absolute privilege to be a part of his compelling and powerful stories that address urgent social issues.”

Dia enjoyed shooting for the film on the outskirts of Lucknow in a village where the avid bird watcher in her was delighted to discover over 25 bird species. She recalls, “During the break, I would usually walk amid groves, visit the marshes and photograph these glorious birds! The experience made me realise yet again that there is great power in simplicity and if we just took care of nature and each other, life would flow so beautifully and with such ease.”

‘Bheed’, which was released on March 24, also stars Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana and Pankaj Kapur.

