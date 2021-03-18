BHEL bags the bid of NPCL’s turbine projects

In a press release on Thursday, BHEL authorities have said that they have retained its market leadership position of being the sole Indian supplier of Nuclear Steam Turbines.

Sangareddy: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has won the bid of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) for the 6×700 MW Turbine Island Package Projects, by bidding the lowest in the open competitive bidding.

PHWRs (Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors) are the mainstay of the Indian Nuclear Power Programme. And 12 out of 18 operating PHWRs of NPCIL are equipped with BHEL-supplied Steam Turbine Generator sets (10×220 MWe + 2×540 MWe) while the remaining six were bought from Canada and Ukraine. These sets have continuously been exhibiting excellent performance with Kaiga Unit -1 creating a world record of uninterrupted operation for 962 days.

Additionally, BHEL has already supplied 2×700 MW Steam Turbine Generator sets each for Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant (Unit 3&4) and Rawatbhata Atomic Power Plant (Unit 7&8).

