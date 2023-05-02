Bhogapuram airport to trigger development in north Andhra

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will lay the foundation for Bhogapuram international airport on May 3

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Visakhapatnam: The Bhogapuram international airport and the Adani Data Centre, for which Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will lay the foundation here on Wednesday, will trigger development in north 19.

According to official sources, new investments to the tune of over Rs 4,500 crore were likely to be attracted by the region in the aftermath of the international airport.

The Adani Data Centre is coming up with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore and over 40,000 jobs–direct and indirect–will be generated through this, it is said.

