Bhongir: Chain snatcher held, gold ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh recovered 

Yadadri-Bhongir: The Bhongir police on Monday arrested an alleged chain snatcher, Poilapaka Ramesh, 37, from Thungathurthy in Suryapet and recovered 3.5 tolas of gold ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh from him.
Bhongir DCP K Narayana Reddy said Ramesh committed a chain snatching in Ramanagar of Bhongir on November 1. During a vehicle check in Bhongir, the police took Ramesh, who was travelling on a motorcycle without number plates, into the custody on suspicion. Ramesh later confessed to having committed the snatching at Bhongir.
He had earlier committed offences at Kodakandla, Choutuppal and Suryapet, police said.