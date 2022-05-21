Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 review: Lighthearted and worth a few silly chuckles

Hyderabad: Mainstream Bollywood comedy is a genre that by definition is a no-brainer. The audience is clear that they are out there to be ‘entertained’ – a grossly misused expression.

With Anees Bazmee at the helm of affairs the product brings with it certain statutory warnings and a very attractive wrapper. His filmography includes the Welcome franchise, No Problem, No Entry, and the likes. Also, another feature of the school is to construct a claustrophobic set. Fill it up with characters and give each a few minutes and leave the rest to the naïve ticket buyer who understands the nuances of good cinema as much as he understands crypto currency.

​Welcome to this latest edition of the stated grammar. It is a maze. Nothing amazing. The story of ghosts also gives unquestioned artistic space to the film maker. He can say, do, capture, and project anything. Pick the wildest thought and push it with the stars he has assembled. Given the many characters, let us first familiarize ourselves with the roll call. Ruhan (Karthik Aaryan) an aimless rich kid – acting fresh with gals and strangers during a holiday in the hills. He runs into good looking Reet Thakur (Kiara Advani) a medico returning to her family as the unwilling bride only to hear her sister wanting to marry the groom in waiting. The large family of Dad Thakur (Milind Gunaj – face completely hidden in a huge huge beard), elder patriarch bother Uday (Amar Upadhay), sister-in-law Anjulika (Tabu), Uncle (Rajesh Sharma), Bade Pandit (Sanjay Mishra), his wife (Ashwini Kalsekar), Chote Pandit (Rajpal Yadav) and a host of others including a donkey to justify the mandatory declaration on not harming animals (humans included).

​The family lives in a huge haveli having locked the ghost ‘Manjulika’ through witchcraft. However, Reet feints death and hides in the haveli. Talking to the ghosts and comforting all the other inhabitants in Ruhan. All is fine including the blooming romance till the ghost escapes after 17 years. Ghost Manjulika (Tabu), the evil twin sister who died 17 years ago, is back in action. From this Bhool Bhulaiyaa, first the characters and then the viewers need to work themselves out.

​Lighthearted and worth a few silly chuckles. Largely harmless and surely senseless. Two hours and twenty minutes for a wafer-thin story is asking for too much. Your initial enthusiasm turns into a yawn and slowly boredom. The cast tries hard. Tabu has a meaty role and even as a ghost with not a chance leaves an impression. The comedy is largely in the hands of the extremely talented Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav – caricatures notwithstanding. Kiara Advani is learning the art of looking good and doing nothing.

​The heavy burden of holding the script together falls on the shoulders of Karthik Aaryan. He looks comfortably lost and with a fine sense of timing for this school of comedy. The film is true to its stated premise – Take it if you like it.

