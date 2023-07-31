| Bhupalpally Body Of One More Missing Woman Found In Floodwaters

The stream overflowed after heavy rains in the catchment area.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:54 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Bhupalpally: The body of Gorre Vajramma, a 64-year-old woman, who was missing after being swept away in floods from Moranchapally, was found on Sunday night.

Her body was found at Neredpally village, about 10 kilometres from Moranchapalle village. Vajramma’s husband, Gorre Odi Reddy (70), and another villager, Gangidi Sarojana, were also killed in the floods. The bodies of Reddy and Sarojana were recovered on Saturday.

The floods were caused by the overflow of the Morancha stream on Wednesday night. The stream overflowed after heavy rains in the catchment area. The floods washed away four villagers, including Vajramma, Gaddam Mahalakshmi, and Sarojana.

The search efforts for Mahalakshmi are still on.