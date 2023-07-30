Bhupalpally: Union Minister Kishan Reddy visits flood hit Moranchapalli

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:30 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Bhupalpally: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy visited the flood-affected village of Moranchapalli in the district on Sunday.

The Minister met with the kin of those who lost their lives in the floods and assured them of support. Reddy said the central government would provide Rs.3 lakh in compensation to the families of the deceased, adding that the State government would add Rs.1 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund to help with relief efforts.

District Collector Bhavesh Mishra accompanied him.