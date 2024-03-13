Telangana: Geo-heritage walk held at Pandavula Gutta

The geo-heritage walk was intended to raise awareness levels about the rich heritage of the place among the people

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 March 2024, 10:15 PM

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: District Collector Bhavesh Mishra highlighted the critical need to preserve Pandavula Gutta, the only geo-heritage site in Telangana and much older than the Himalayas. Flagging off a geo-heritage walk organised by the Geological Survey of India (GSI), State unit as part of the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on Tuesday, Mishra said the recognition accorded to the Pandavula Gutta as the sole geo-heritage site by the Government of India was a big honour for Bhupalpally district as well as Telangana.

The geo-heritage walk was intended to raise awareness levels about the rich heritage of the place among the people. Underscoring the geological significance of places such as Pandavula Gutta that could have taken millions of years to form, he stressed that it would be the fundamental duty of the local community to safeguard and highlight the importance of the place. He encouraged the students to pursue careers as geoscientists, following the example of the professionals from the Geological Survey of India and to contribute to the study of the nation’s mineral resources as part of national development efforts.

He commended the Geological Survey of India for its sustained efforts put for critical mineral exploration.

A Anil Kumar and Anup N Kamble, directors from GSI, highlighted the geological importance and the need to preserve the geo-heritage site at Pandavula Gutta for future generations.