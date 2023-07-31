Bhupalpally: Farmers in distress as losses mount

The recent floods that hit Bhupalpally district have wreaked havoc on the agricultural sector, leaving farmers grappling with mounting losses.

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 04:18 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

The recent floods that hit Bhupalpally district have wreaked havoc on the agricultural sector, leaving farmers grappling with mounting losses.

Bhupalpally: The recent floods that hit Bhupalpally district have wreaked havoc on the agricultural sector, leaving farmers grappling with mounting losses. Over 1,000 agriculture motor pumps and pipes have been washed away, and the extensive damage to irrigation sources and power supply systems has aggravated the situation.

To help farmers to cope with the situation, District Collector Bhavesh Mishra has directed NPDCL officials to survey to find out how many motor pumps were washed away. The aim is to evaluate the scale of the devastation and facilitate government compensation for the affected farmers.

It is said that the floods swept away crucial equipment, including surface and submersible motor pumps, which were essential for drawing water from streams and open wells. “The loss of these pumps, valued between Rs.12,000 to Rs.25,000 each depending on their type and brand, has dealt a severe blow to the farmers, who are already burdened by the financial toll of this disaster,” according to a farmer.

The disaster has also left the irrigation sector in shambles, with 135 tanks and canals suffering either partial or complete damage. To address this dire situation, officials have proposed temporary repairs costing Rs.12.34 crore and permanent repairs estimated at Rs.68.52 crore. The impact of the floods extends to the electricity supply in the region, with approximately 130 villages experiencing disruptions due to the destruction of 33/11 KV substations in Ghanpur and Peddapuram villages. The flooding has partially or completely damaged numerous electricity poles and around 200 transformers, demanding an estimated repair cost of Rs.4.50 crore. With the crucial paddy transplantation scheduled for the first week of August, NPDCL officials are facing pressure to expedite repair works and ensure quality power for the region’s farmers.

The presence of check dams built on streams has exacerbated the flood impact. In light of this, Irrigation engineering officers have been tasked with preparing proposals for installing shutters on the check dams, allowing water to flow freely during high floods. District Special Officer Gowtham Potru said a comprehensive report would be prepared on the extensive flood damage in the district and would be submitted to the government.