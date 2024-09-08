Bhupalpally Collector directs officials to take measures following IMD red alert

Bhupalpally Collector Rahul Sharma said the low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal was getting stronger and due to its effect there was a possibility of heavy rains in the district in the next two days and that the district administration should be on high alert during the period.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 September 2024, 06:28 PM

Bhupalpally Collector Rahul Sharma

Bhupalpally: In the wake of India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a red alert for the district, Collector Rahul Sharma has asked officials to be alert and take measures to deal with the situation.

The Collector said the low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal was getting stronger and due to its effect there was a possibility of heavy rains in the district in the next two days and that the district administration should be on high alert during the period.

He ordered officials of all departments, Tehsildars and MPDOs to be available at their workplaces and monitor the situation from time to time. People should not come out of their houses unless it was an emergency and postpone their journeys, he said, adding that the authorities had been ordered to block the route that was flooded.

Irrigation officials have been directed to check the strength of the ponds and take protective measures, he said, adding that the agricultural laborers should not go to work until the rains subside.

Control rooms have been set up in all mandal headquarters along with the district collector’s office for emergencies, he said, adding that people could contact 9030632608 and 18004251123 in case of emergency.