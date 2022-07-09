Bhupendra Jadawat receives this ‘sweet surprise’ from Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:01 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Hyderabad: Riding high on the success and critical acclaim of his last release, ‘Ittu Si Baat’, actor Bhupendra Jadawat was pleasantly surprised to receive a box full of mangoes from late actor Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar.

The Gen-X actor recently gave his fans a glimpse of the special gift he received from the family of late actor Irrfan Khan. While sharing pictures of the same on his social media, the actor also thanked Sutapa for her sweet gesture while remembering the late iconic actor.

Bhupendra took to his social media and mentioned, “Jo ped aapne lagaye they, un par fal aane lage hai @irrfan. Sahab ke bag ke aam. Thank you so much @sikdarsutapa daa. Ye aam bahot khaas hai(sic).”

Bhupendra informs, “It’s such a sweet gesture and I cannot express my heartfelt gratitude towards Sutapaji. It’s not just ordinary mangoes. Ye aam bahot khaas hai. Jo ped Irrfan sahab ne lagaye they unke farm mein, un par fal aaye hai. Being a huge fan of Irrfan sir, I am truly blessed to receive this as I believe it’s not just mangoes, it’s his goodwill, efforts and legacy that I have received(sic).”

Bhupendra was hugely appreciated by the audience, industry and critics alike for his stellar performance in ‘Ittu Si Baat’, also starring the gorgeous actor Gayatrii Bhhardwaj.