Gayatrii Bhhardwaj’s ‘Ittu Si Baat’ to release on her birthday

By Mitu David Published: Published Date - 12:54 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Hyderabad: Gayatrii Bhhardwaj is eagerly awaiting the release of her highly-anticipated movie ‘Ittu Si Baat’, releasing pan-India today (June 17).

Interestingly, the musical love story, also featuring the versatile actor Bhupendra Jadawat, is releasing on Gayatrii’s birthday.

Gayatrii says, “This film came as a blessing to me when I needed it the most. I gave it my all. I am really excited to see how the audience likes it! Keeping fingers crossed.”

Ever since the makers have launched the posters and songs of ‘Ittu Si Baat’, it has piqued huge curiosity among the audience and especially the die-hard romantics who couldn’t stop praising the cute chemistry between Bhupendra and Gayatrii and the romantic tracks.

The gorgeous and talented actor came to showbiz in 2018 with Miss India pageant, where she represented India internationally at the Miss United Continents 2018 featuring in the Top 10, and was also the first runner up in the National Costume contest.

Gayatrii gradually stepped into the film industry and featured in two music videos, ‘Call’ and ‘Patola’, and the Delhi-based beauty made her foray into acting with Bhuvan Bam’s digital series ‘Dhindora’, where she portrayed a doctor and the love interest for the lead actor.