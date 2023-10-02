Bhuvaneswari faulted for supporting Chandrababu’s corruption

Published Date - 07:32 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Vijayawada: Widow of Telugu Desam Party founder NT Rama Rao and YSR Congress Party leader Lakshmi Parvati on Monday asked Nara Bhuvaneswari as to how she could forget the dubious history of Chandrababu.

Addressing media persons here, she pointed out that if Chandrababu or Nara Lokesh did not indulge in corruption, they should face inquiry. “Lokesh followed his father’s footsteps in corruption. It is not right for Bhuvaneswari to support the corrupt family members.

Did she ever offer food to NTR? Chandrababu invested abroad all the money he looted. Why did he get stay through courts on his cases of corruption? Chandrababu ensured that his people got the lands around the Hi Tech City,” she alleged.