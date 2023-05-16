Bichagadu 2 gets good response in Telugu than in Tamil

Bichagadu 2 is the sequel to Vijay Antony's blockbuster film Bichagadu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Bichagadu 2 is the sequel to Vijay Antony’s blockbuster film Bichagadu. The film Bichagadu got a great response in Telugu besides being a blockbuster in Tamil. Now a similar craze is getting repeated for the sequel, but this time the Telugu dubbed version is having an edge when compared to the Tamil version.

Bichagadu 2 is going to be released on May 19. Vijay Antony himself wrote, directed and produced the film. He is also the music director and editor for the film.

Today, the pre-release event for Bichagadu 2 is going to be conducted in Hyderabad with Adivi Sesh as the chief guest. Vijay Antony also interacted with the media several times. It looks like the actor is focusing more on the Telugu release of Bichagadu 2.

On the other hand, the stats also show the same. The bookings for Bichagadu 2 have opened and the Telugu version is getting better numbers in pre-bookings. Even the situation at the US box office is the same. The Telugu dubbed version is getting better premiere show bookings than the Tamil original. The release theatre number is also better for Telugu. As per the stats, Bichagadu 2 Telugu release has 130 locations in the bag while Tamil is restricted to 124 only.

Bichagadu 2 trailer is not as impressive as the teaser. But the Telugu audience has trust in Vijay Antony and so they are rooting for Bichagadu 2.

