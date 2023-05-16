Adivi Sesh will join Vijay Antony for Bichagadu 2 pre-release event

Today, Vijay Antony is conducting a pre-release event for the film in Hyderabad, addressing the Telugu release of the film.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:22 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Bichagadu 2 – Anti Bikili, is the sequel to the blockbuster Bichagadu from Vijay Antony. Vijay Antony is the writer, director, producer, lead actor, editor, and music director for the film. It looks like Vijay Antony has become an all-rounder to make this film.

Bichagadu 2 has had good vibes and responses since its announcement. This is because the audience has faith in Vijay Antony’s content which they witnessed in Bichagadu Part 1. Bichagadu 2 is going to be released on May 19 in theatres worldwide.

Today, Vijay Antony is conducting a pre-release event for the film in Hyderabad, addressing the Telugu release of the film. The event will take place at JRC Convention in Film Nagar. Adivi Sesh is going to grace the event as the chief guest.

Bichagadu 2 was impressive with its first glimpse and teaser, exciting the audience with a different setup this time by bringing in science as the plot. But the trailer which was released last week was not up to expectations. It looked incomplete may be due to a weak edit. The audience needs to see in theatres if the film has strong content like its first part.

