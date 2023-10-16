Biden postpones trip to Colorado to discuss domestic agenda as Israel-Hamas conflict intensifies

Biden had been heading to the Colorado congressional district of Rep. Lauren Boebert, where he was to visit CS wind, the world's largest facility for wind tower manufacturing.

By AP Published Date - 05:35 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Washington: President Joe Biden has postponed a trip to Colorado Monday to stay in Washington and focus on the growing conflict in the Middle East.

Instead, Biden is expected to hold a series of high-level meetings with aides on Israel and the growing humanitarian concerns in Gaza, as he weighs a decision to visit the region in a powerful symbol of support for Israel following the October 7 attack by Hamas that killed more than 1,400 people including at least 30 US citizens.