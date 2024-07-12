Biden says he is ‘determined’, ‘fit’ to run in re-election, vows to defeat Trump

Says Harris was qualified to be President as well, although he misnamed her in the endorsement

12 July 2024

President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference on the final day of the NATO summit in Washington. — Photo;AP

Washington: A defiant US President Joe Biden has insisted that he is “determined” and fit to seek re-election and defeat his Republican rival Donald Trump in November, even as two excruciating gaffes marred his efforts to dismiss concerns over his age and fitness.

During a high-stakes solo news conference at the conclusion of the NATO Summit here, Biden said that no poll or person is telling him that he can’t win reelection currently. That is the only way he would consider ending his presidential bid. “I’m determined to run,” 81-year-old Biden, the oldest sitting US President, said.

“The fact is that the consideration is that I think I’m the most qualified person to run for President. I beat him (Trump) once, and I will beat him again. Secondly.. the idea that senators and congressmen are running for office worrying about the ticket is not unusual and I might add, there were at least five presidents running or incumbent presidents who had lower numbers than I have now later in a campaign,” Biden said.

“So there’s a long way to go in this campaign, and so I’m just going to keep moving, keep moving,” he said. Toward the beginning of the question-and-answer session, Biden mistakenly referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as former President Trump amid mounting questions surrounding his mental acuity.

He said Harris was qualified to be President as well, although he misnamed her in the endorsement. “I wouldn’t have picked vice-president Trump to be vice-president if she’s not qualified to be president,” Biden said. He made a similar mistake earlier in the day, accidentally calling Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky “President Putin” while introducing him during a NATO event.

He continued to defy the pleas from a growing number of Democrats to step down from the Democratic ticket. Asked if he was determined to stay in the race despite the fears of some Democratic lawmakers, Biden said, “I’m determined on running, but I think it’s important that I realise allay fears by seeing – let them see me out there. Let them see me out.”

“Working-class people still need help. Corporate greed is still at large. Corporate profits have doubled since the pandemic. They’re coming down and so I’m optimistic about where things are going,” he asserted. Biden added that he is seeking his re-election not for his legacy.