Trump campaign takes a dig at Harris, says she became nominee in least democratic way possible

Says not a single vote was cast in her name and describes the process as "reminiscent of communist China"

By PTI Published Date - 3 August 2024, 10:15 AM

Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Andrews Air Force.

Washington: Kamala Harris became the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee in the least democratic way possible as not a single vote was cast in her name, rival Republican candidate Donald Trump’s campaign has claimed, describing the process as “reminiscent of communist China”.

US Vice President Harris, who is of Indian and African heritage, was declared the 2024 presidential nominee of the ruling Democratic Party on Friday after she won enough votes from Democratic delegates in a virtual roll call. Harris, 59, would face former president Trump, 78, in the general elections on November 5.

“Democrats are the real threat to democracy,” the Trump Campaign said. “Kamala Harris – the least popular Vice-President in modern US history — has just officially been installed as the presumptive Democratic nominee for President without a single vote cast in her name,” it said.

“In a process more reminiscent of communist China, Democrat elites deposed their previous nominee when their coverup of his decline was no longer tenable, then coronated Kamala in the least democratic way possible,” the Trump campaign said, referring to 81-year-old US President Joe Biden‘s withdrawal from the race last month.

Now, they’re shielding her from the public as long as they can lest voters notice her dangerously liberal ideology and complete lack of fitness for office, it said. Meanwhile, in an email to his supporters, former president and the Republican presidential nominee Trump pledged to “unleash hell” on Harris.

Trump is scheduled to address an election rally on Saturday in the key battleground state of Atlanta, days after he questioned her racial identity. In a mass email, Trump said, “24 HOURS UNTIL WE UNLEASH HELL. At this time tomorrow, Crooked Kamala’s worst nightmares come true. When I take the rally stage in DEEP BLUE Atlanta to a packed house with THOUSANDS of MAGA (Make America Great Again) Patriots, she won’t be able to hide from the truth any longer”.

“Tomorrow I step on stage and deliver Open Border Czar Kamala Harris the WORST defeat of her failed political career,” he said. Harris will be officially accepting the nomination once the virtual voting period is closed next week. She will ceremonially accept it at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on August 22. She will likely announce her running mate over the next few days.

Harris was abruptly thrust into the role of presidential candidate late last month after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race for the White House. A step away from breaking the last glass ceiling of the United States, Harris became the first ever woman of colour to be on the top of a presidential ticket of a major American political party. She is also the first ever Indian American to be nominated as presidential candidate of either the Republican or the Democratic party.