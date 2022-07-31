Biden tests positive for Covid again, returns to isolation

By AP Published: Published Date - 12:56 AM, Sun - 31 July 22

AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

Washington: President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again on Saturday, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation, the White House said, in a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug.

White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a letter that Biden “has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well.” In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Biden will re-enter isolation for least five days.

The agency says most rebound cases remain mild and that severe disease during that period has not been reported.