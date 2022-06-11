| Big Bs Praise For Major Comes As A Pleasant Surprise For Adivi Sesh

Big B’s praise for ‘Major’ comes as a pleasant surprise for Adivi Sesh

By IANS Published: Published Date - 02:03 PM, Sat - 11 June 22

Hyderabad: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan praised Adivi Sesh’s film ‘Major’ on Twitter and wished the cast and crew well.

Late Friday, Amitabh shared the theatrical teaser for the film ‘Major’ as well as a personal statement expressing his best wishes.

“T 4312 – #Major, a film about #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan’s life He is one of Mumbai’s 26/11’s saviours. Now playing in theatres. @AdiviSesh @saieemmanjrekar @sashitikka @urstrulymahesh @AdiviSesh @saieemmanjrekar @sashitikka @urstrulymahesh. My best regards,” reads Amitabh’s tweet.

Adivi Sesh, who portrays Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the film, expressed his delight at Amitabh’s praise.

“This is huge!! The legend himself!! Thank you so much sir”, Adivi Sesh’s reply reads.

‘Major’ has been one of the most discussed movies of recent times, as it is receiving applause from both the audience and the critics.

T 4312 – #Major a film on the life of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan He is one of the saviours of Mumbai 26/11 . In theatres now. @AdiviSesh @saieemmanjrekar @sashitikka @urstrulymahesh https://t.co/YMJqos9PIA My best wishes .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 10, 2022

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .