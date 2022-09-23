Bigg Boss 6: Did RJ Surya make Arohi cry?

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:45 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

When host Nagarjuna questioned the two friends last week, there were no straight answers, but everyone noticed a blushing Arohi give a shy smile! Eliminated contestant Abhinayasri also conjectured that there was love between the two and that they were getting very close in the house.

Hyderabad: There have been many who have been guessing the status quo of the friendship between RJ Surya and Arohi! Are they just good friends or has the friendship blossomed into love in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house.

But it seems all is not well between the two and that lately the alleged couple has been having a few spats. In yesterday’s episode the two had bit of a fall out during the ‘Adavilo Aata’ task where Surya helped Neha, and clearly an insecure Arohi felt bad! While we saw them patch up later it seems that the two have had yet another tiff, which left Arohi in tears.

Will Surya patch up with Arohi again? Is Arohi insecure about Neha? Is the budding romance between RJ Surya and Arohi at an end? Or will the ‘friends’ patch-up?

