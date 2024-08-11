‘Star Maa’ drops promo of ‘Bigg Boss’ telugu season 8

In the teaser, host Nagarjuna appears as a genie, ready to fulfill wishes, with comedian Satya humorously requesting unlimited fun.

By Pratyusha sista Published Date - 11 August 2024, 08:22 PM

Hyderabad: Star Maa has unveiled a teaser for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8, sparking excitement among fans with the promise of “Limitless Entertainment.”

In the teaser, host Nagarjuna Akkineni appears as a genie, ready to fulfill wishes, with comedian Satya humorously requesting unlimited fun. However, Satya quickly becomes overwhelmed by the nonstop entertainment and asks for privacy, only to find himself stranded in a desert.

The promo hints at an exciting season filled with unlimited twists, fun, and games.

While the teaser has fueled speculation that the new season might begin on September 8th, there has been no official confirmation of the start date.

The teaser also showcased the official logo for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8, further indicating that something big is in store for viewers.

Fans are eagerly awaiting more details as the anticipation for the upcoming season builds.

Hello All! Presenting the much-awaited promo of SEASON 8! 🎉 This time, we’re taking entertainment to a whole new level with thrills, surprises, and drama like never before. #BiggBossTelugu8 @disneyplushstel @iamnagarjuna pic.twitter.com/PEMR6rWPMM — Starmaa (@StarMaa) August 11, 2024