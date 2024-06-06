‘Bigg Boss OTT3’ to air on JioCinema from June 21

New host Anil Kapoor says he cannot wait to bring his flavour to the unscripted reality show

By PTI Published Date - 6 June 2024, 02:12 PM

Anil Kapoor

New Delhi: ‘Bigg Boss OTT3’ will premiere on JioCinema Premium from June 21 with actor Anil Kapoor as the new host.

Kapoor, who famously played a reality show host in Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning film ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, said he cannot wait to bring his flavour to the unscripted reality show that features contestants living isolated from society for a period of time with cameras watching their every move.

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and I are a dream team! We’re both young at heart; people often say, jokingly, that I’m reverse ageing, but Bigg Boss is seriously timeless. It feels a bit like going back to school, trying something new and exciting. Having said that, I’ve always approached all my projects with sincerity and a commitment to hard work and I’m going to bring that same energy to Bigg Boss,” Kapoor said in a statement.

The previous seasons of the show were hosted by Karan Johar and Salman Khan, respectively.