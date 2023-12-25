Jubilee Hills police issues notices to Bigg Boss organisers

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:26 PM, Mon - 25 December 23

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police issued notices to the organisers of popular reality television show ‘Bigg Boss‘ following violence near Annapurna studio during the finale held early this month.

The police had arrested the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 7 season’, Pallavi Prashanth and 17 others after a mob damaged six TSRTC buses, a police vehicle and two private cars.

The police sought an explanation from the organizers for failing to give them prior information about the event.