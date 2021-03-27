Bigger role for IRCS during second Covid wave: Khammam Collector

Collector RV Karnan suggested strengthening of Indian Red Cross Society in the district and increasing activities of the organisation

Khammam: District Collector and IRCS president RV Karnan called on members of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) to play a leading role in social service activities with greater enthusiasm.

He chaired the meeting of the IRCS Khammam branch executive committee at the collectorate on Saturday and reviewed its activities. He suggested strengthening the society in the district and increasing activities of the organisation.

Responding to a request made by IRCS Chairman Kalishetti Vijay Kumar, Vice Chairman Dr Veligeti Chandramohan and others, the Collector assured to allot a building for the activities of the society in Khammam. He appreciated the services rendered by the society along with the frontline warriors in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic last year, and wanted the IRCS to expand the service activities in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19.

Plans should be chalked out to organise more blood donation camps and health camps in the district. It was great to associate with an international service organisation like IRCS, and efforts should be made to achieve the society goals, he said. The society office bearers felicitated the Collector and District Hospital Superintendent and Red Cross Society health camps convener Dr B Venkateshwarlu for their services during the lockdown last year.

Additional Collector N Madhusudan, IRCS secretary Pulipati Prasad, treasurer Govardhan Rao, executive committee members Dr V Vijayalakshmi, S Janardhan, Annam Foundation chairman Annam Srinivasa Rao, social worker K Venugopal and others were present.

