Bihar: Key accused in Begusarai Shivling vandalization arrested, several booked

A few days after miscreants vandalised a Shivling at a centuries-old temple in Bihar's Begusarai, the main accused has been arrested

By ANI Published Date - 11:30 AM, Mon - 25 September 23

Representational Image

Begusarai: A few days after miscreants vandalised a Shivling at a centuries-old temple in Bihar’s Begusarai, the main accused has been arrested and several others have been booked in the incident, said police.

According to the Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar, the accused has been identified as Javed. He added that several miscreants who created a ruckus out of the incident in the Khatoopur area have been arrested and sent to jail.

A case has been registered against many other unknown people in the incident, said the SP.

Begusarai Police updated on X today, “Police took action in the incident in Khatoopur. After completing the identification of 12 people who created a ruckus in the last 24 hours, they were arrested and sent to jail.”

Earlier yesterday, Begusarai Police posted, “Under Lakhon OP, a special team was formed to arrest the accused involved in damaging the Shivalinga of the temple located near Khatopur Chowk. Regarding the incident, 12 miscreants who vandalized shops and created a ruckus by blocking NH-31 and vehicles were arrested.”

The Shivling at a prominent Shiva temple in Begusarai was allegedly desecrated by anti-social elements on September 22, triggering a wave of outrage among the local community.

The incident took place on NH-31 near Khatoopur Chowk, leading to a protest by the infuriated locals who even blocked roads and stopped vehicular movement in the area.