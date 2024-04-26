IMD predicts severe heatwave conditions over South Peninsular India including Telangana

By ANI Published Date - 26 April 2024, 05:45 PM

New Delhi: Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions likely to continue over East and south Peninsular India including Telangana, during the next 5 days, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

“A spell of rainfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms/lightning and heavy rainfall is likely over Northeast India from 28-30 April,” it said.

According to the IMD, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will likely prevail in many places over Gangetic West Bengal, in some parts of Odisha, and in isolated pockets over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during the next 5 days.

“Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, East Uttar Pradesh during the next 5 days; Kerala & Mahe during 26th-28th; Konkan during 27th-29th and West Uttar Pradesh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 28th-30th April 2024,” IMD said in a statement.

The IMD has also predicted a fresh spell of rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is likely to occur over the Western Himalayan region from April 26-29 and the plains of Northwest India from April 26-28 and adjoining Central India from April 26-27. “Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over south Iran & adjoining south Pakistan in lower & middle levels. An induced cyclonic circulation lies over West Rajasthan in lower tropospheric levels. Under their influence: Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and isolated rainfall over Uttarakhand during 26th-29th April 2024, with the possibility of hailstorm over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 26th and Himachal Pradesh during 26th-28th and Uttarakhand on 28th and 29th April 2024,” it said in a statement. “Isolated Heavy rainfall also likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 27th-29th April and over Himachal Pradesh on 29th April 2024,” IMD said, adding that isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi during 26th-28th and over Rajasthan & West Uttar Pradesh on 26th April, 2024.

Hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over Assam & Meghalaya, Tripura during 26th-28th; Kerala & Mahe, Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 26th-30th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 26th & 27th and Konkan & Goa on 26th April 2024, it said. IMD further said that fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms & lightning & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 26th-30th April 2024.

It added that isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms & lightning is very likely over Sikkim on April 28, 2024. It added that heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on 28th & 30th April 2024.