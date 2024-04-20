Siddipet: Markook police rescues kidnapped boy within three hours

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 April 2024, 08:36 PM

Police produce the kidnapper in front of the media on Saturday

Siddipet: The Markook police on Saturday rescued a seven-year-old boy, who was allegedly kidnapped, within three hours and reunited him with his parents.

The victim Taveed Alam, son of Tabriz Alam, who had migrated from Bihar, was a Class 2 student in a local government school. He went missing from the school on Saturday morning. When Tabriz Alam visited the school to pick up his son, his classmates told him that someone had taken him out offering to buy him footwear. Alam immediately called the Markook police. Meanwhile, the kidnappers called Alam from an unidentified phone number and demanded Rs.15 lakh as ransom for the release of his son.

The police identified the kidnapper while tracking CCTV cameras and found that the kidnapper was taking the boy to Secunderabad. They immediately alerted the Hyderabad police, who traced them near Secunderabad. The kidnappers were identified as Anup Chowdary (21), a native of Bihar, Chandan Kumar (18), a native of Jharkhand and Meganath Karmakar (18), a native of Assam. Police said Anup had worked under Tabriz Alam earlier. Since Alam had not returned some money he owed to Anup, the latter had decided to kidnap his son.

Commissioner of Police B Anuradha appreciated the Markook police for rescuing the child within three hours.