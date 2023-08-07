Bihar: Minor girl gang raped for 28 days by 6 people

The victim came in contact with the accused on Facebook and was later taken to an undisclosed location and held captive.

By IANS Published Date - 01:06 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Representational Image

Patna: A 13-year-old girl was kidnapped and gang raped for 28 days by six people in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, an official said. On the evening of August 5, the accused called the victim’s mother and asked to take her from Saraiya Chowk.

An FIR under IPC section of 366A and the POCSO Act has been registered and the district police is conducted raids different locations to arrest the accused.

In a written complaint, the victim’s mother alleged that the accused from Siswania village under Saraiya police station came in a car and kidnapped her daughter on July 9.

“On July 9, I lodged the written complaint against the accused but the district police did not take any action. On August 5, I received a call from the accused at 8 p.m., He asked me to pick my daughter from Saraiya Chowk. When I reached there, I found her abandoned. I took her home and informed the police about the incident,” she said in the complaint.

According to the police, the victim came in contact with the accused on Facebook.

After she was kidnapped on July 9, she was taken to an undisclosed location and held captive for the next 28 days. “We have registered an FIR under IPC section 366A and the POCSO Act. We have also recorded the statement of the victim before the duty magistrate under section 164 and conducted her medical examination. She has given the identifications of the accused. Raids are on to nab them,” said Vijay Kumar Singh, SHO of town police station Muzaffarpur.