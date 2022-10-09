Bihar: NIA chargesheets 2 in Maoist case

By IANS Published: Published Date - 10:30 AM, Sun - 9 October 22

Representational Image Earlier, local police arrested Vijay Kumar Arya and Umesh Chaudhary, who were found in possession of Maoist Pamphlets, Levy Receipts and electronic devices containing incriminating data.

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against two accused persons before a special court in Patna in a case pertaining to levy collection by the members of CPI (Maoist) and development of cadres for the outfit’s revival.

The case was initially registered at Rohtas police station in Bihar and then re-registered by NIA in April 2022.

“Vijay Kumar Arya alias Dilip and Umesh Choudhary have been chargesheeted under Sections 120-B & 121A of the IPC, and sections 13, 17, 18, 18B, 20, 38, 39 & 40 of the UAPA,” said the official.

The official said that investigations have revealed that accused Vijay Kumar Arya, a Central Committee Member of proscribed terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist), conspired with other accused persons and was actively involved in propagating the ideology of CPI (Maoist), recruitment, influencing and motivating others to join the outfit. Chaudhary had provided shelter to Arya at his house in Rohtas and was part of the conspiracy for furthering activities of CPI (Maoist).

Further investigation in the matter is on.