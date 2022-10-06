NIA closely monitoring the ‘Hyderabad terror attack conspiracy case’

By Asif Yar Khan Published: Updated On - 06:08 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency is likely to take over the ‘terror attack conspiracy’ detected by the Hyderabad police early this week. Three persons who allegedly were working for the Pakistan-based terror groups and it’s intelligence agency ISI were arrested and four hand grenades and Rs. 5.41 lakh cash was seized.

Highly placed sources in the Telangana police said the NIA sought information about the case and the information was shared with the agency.

“Usually information sharing in highly sensitive cases takes place between various law enforcement agencies. The case being a terror attack conspiracy and linked to Pakistan ISI , the NIA sought information,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

The Hyderabad police arrested Abdul Zahed, Mohd Sameeuddin alias Mohd Sami and Maaz Hassan Farooq, all residents of Hyderabad, in the case and remanded them.

The NIA recently took over the Popular Front of India case booked against Karate teacher Abdul Khader and others by Nizamabad police. The case was re-registered by the agency and more arrests were made in the State.

The Hyderabad police in the remand report submitted before the court mentioned that Abdul Zahed had received Rs. 30 lakh through hawala and was in touch with Pakistan-based terrorist Farhatullah Ghauri, Siddique Bin Osman alias Rafique alias Abu Hamzala and Abdul Majeed alias Chotu.

“At the instructions of his Pakistan based handlers some persons had come to Manoharabad and supplied the four Chinese hand grenades to Mohd Sami who later gave it to Zahed. At a hotel, Zahed gave one grenade each to Abdul Sami and Maaz and kept two with himself,” said the Hyderabad police.

The central intelligence agencies are also monitoring the investigation in the case and analyzing the content with the other terror cases. In May, the Haryana police had arrested four persons who were supplying hand grenades and explosives to various parts of the country including Nanded in neighbouring Maharashtra and Adilabad district in Telangana.