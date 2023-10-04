Bihar Police constable recruitment exam cancelled due to paper leak

By PTI Published Date - 01:15 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Patna: The Bihar constable recruitment examination, which was held on October 1, has been cancelled due to a paper leak, according to an official statement.

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) on Tuesday said dishonest candidates were caught cheating during the examination.

“There were complaints of using electronic devices and other fraudulent methods by the candidates at certain centres. As a result, the exam has been postponed until further notice. The individuals who were caught cheating were arrested on the spot,” the CSBC statement said.

A lot of complaints regarding irregularities in the examination were received by the board, it said, adding that the sanctity of the examination was lost which led to the cancellation of the October 1 test.

“Further, the examinations scheduled on October 7 and October 15 have also been postponed until further notice,” the statement said.

Disturbing reports emerged that some candidates had access to the exam answers through mobile devices and other illicit means, it said.

Many were caught red-handed with handwritten answer sheets, the CSBC said.

The matter is being investigated by the Economic Offence Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police.

The EOU has so far registered a total of 67 FIRs in 21 districts and arrested 148 people for their alleged role in the leak of question papers.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, Nayyar Hasnain Khan, Additional Director General (ADG) of the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police said, “EOU sleuths have seized several electronic devices from the possession of the arrested accused, and those are being scrutinised and analysed.

More arrests are expected by the EOU in the coming days in this regard.” Bihar Police Constable 2023 recruitment was scheduled to fill up 21,391 vacancies in different wings of the state police.

The examination was conducted at 529 centres in 37 districts and a large number of aspirants had appeared.